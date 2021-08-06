River Fire 30% contained; at least 88 structures destroyed

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Placer and Nevada counties that started Wednesday at a campground along the Bear River near Colfax.

As of Friday morning, the River Fire, spreading west of Colfax, has burned roughly 2,600 acres and is 30% contained, Cal Fire said. Approximately 3,400 structures remain threatened; at least 88 structures have been destroyed and 20 have been damaged.

Cal Fire said damage assessment teams are working with officials to collect more data on structure and infrastructure damage.

Nevada County officials said Thursday over 9,600 people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations. Around 2,400 Placer County residents are under mandatory evacuations, a sheriff’s office representative said.

FOX40 spoke with a family Thursday that lost their dream home to the River Fire.

Despite their heavy loss, Lizz Porter said she is glad her family took the necessary precautions before the fire consumed their home.

“We’re lifelong Californians anyway, so we have earthquake preparedness. It’s always a thing and so we really wanted to be ready,” Porter said. “And so we had all of our photos in boxes and all our important papers are in a single bin. So, we can just grab those bins and go.”

Crews on Thursday made good progress overnight strengthening control lines, and they continue to defend structures, Cal Fire said. Friday crews will also patrol the perimeter to mop up hot spots.

Due to the frequently changing situation, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is directing residents directly to county resources for evacuation information.

Nevada County — Community Zone Haven

Placer County — ArcGIS Web Application

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Regional Park Gymnasium at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn, CA in Placer County

Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley, CA in Nevada County

For residents with animals, Placer County Animal Services has some recommendations.

Evacuees requiring support with animals are encouraged to seek boarding, hotel, or other options, as animals are not allowed at the shelter locations. If additional support is needed, small or large animals can be taken to our Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue Auburn, CA 95603. Our hours will be extended for the duration of the event or until we are advised we are no longer needed. We are in this together, Placer! Placer County Animal Services

The Dixie Fire is 166 times larger than the River Fire, but they've destroyed almost the same amount of structures. pic.twitter.com/P7ItDhrjZO — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 6, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help crews battle the River Fire.

Newsom also issued a State of Emergency in Siskiyou, Nevada and Placer counties.