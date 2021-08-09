River Fire: Evacuees return home, firefighters move in to keep hotspots under control

(KTXL) — Evacuees are returning home and roads are reopening as firefighters move in to clean up hotspots from the River Fire.

In its Monday morning update, Cal Fire said the wildfire that started at a campground near Colfax had burned 2,619 acres and was 68% contained.

River Fire AM Update for Monday August 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/2qqF5PgNbD — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 9, 2021

According to Cal Fire, firefighters are still strengthening fire lines around homes while damage inspection teams go over the rubble left behind by the flames, which destroyed 88 structures, including 66 homes.

“The fire is moderated. We certainly are not out of the woods yet,” said Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Fire Chief Brian Estes on Saturday.

Over 2,300 structures are still being threatened, Cal Fire reported.

Over the weekend, fire officials lifted several evacuation orders, which allowed residents in Nevada and Placer counties to check on their homes.

Michael Mazikowski told FOX40 he returned to find his home of 16 years had been leveled by the blaze.

“I hope nobody has to go through this, it’s pretty devastating,” Mazikowski said.

By Monday, only three zones in Nevada County and two zones in Placer County were still under mandatory evacuation orders.

Due to the frequently changing situation, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is directing residents directly to county resources for evacuation information.

Nevada County — Community Zone Haven

Placer County — ArcGIS Web Application

An evacuation center is still in operation at Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road. Placer County evacuees who need shelter support can call 211.

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

For residents with animals, Placer County Animal Services has some recommendations.

Evacuees requiring support with animals are encouraged to seek boarding, hotel, or other options, as animals are not allowed at the shelter locations. If additional support is needed, small or large animals can be taken to our Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue Auburn, CA 95603. Our hours will be extended for the duration of the event or until we are advised we are no longer needed. We are in this together, Placer! Placer County Animal Services

Additional information on the highway closures can be searched on the Caltrans website.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help crews battle the River Fire. Newsom also issued a State of Emergency in Siskiyou, Nevada and Placer counties.