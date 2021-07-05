Salt Fire in Shasta County burns nearly 12,000 acres, 20% contained

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — The Salt Fire in Shasta County is 20% contained and has burned nearly 12,000 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

More resources are arriving Monday, with more than 730 fire personnel assigned to the fire, which is burning off of Gilman and Coal Creek roads.

The Salt Fire has burned 11,693 acres, and was mostly active in the northwest Sunday. Fire crews were able to build more fire lines near Buck’s Peak.

Many evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. Some Lakehead residents were able to return home Friday.

The fire broke out June 30 around 2 p.m., destroying around 41 buildings near Redding. Authorities suspect the fire began when a hot piece of metal flew off a vehicle on Interstate 5.