The historic Dixie Fire has burned more than 731,000 acres. In just over 40 days, the flames have destroyed at least 1,262 structures, including 679 homes.

The destruction has left families to lean on one another to make it through.

Victoria Castro, a senior manager with Save Mart, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain how your regular trip to the grocery store can help thousands of Californians displaced by wildfires.