Sheriff’s Office: Cache Fire forces evacuations south of Clearlake

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire burning south of Clearlake is forcing evacuations in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings Wednesday for communities southeast of Clear Lake.

All residents in Lower Lake south of Cache Creek, north of Moran Valley Road and southwest of Staehle Lane are ordered to evacuate due to threat of fire.

Click or tap here for the latest evacuation information. Lake County residents can also click or tap here to sign up for LakeCoAlerts from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Communities west of Highway 29 and north of Spruce Grove Road are under evacuation warning.

No information was released on how many acres are burning or how the fire began.

Lake County Sheriff Brian Mart posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon about evacuating elementary schools and a high school in the town of Lower Lake.

“It’s safe to say that if you’re in Lower Lake you need to get out,” Martin said.

This story is developing.