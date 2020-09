PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office ordered some residents in the county to evacuate Sunday night due to a wildfire.

Anyone evacuating should leave east using Highway 70.

Evacuation orders:

Feather River Canyon from Plumas/Butte County line east to Tobin. This includes the communities of Tobin and Storrie.

Those who need help can go to Quincy High School, which has been set up as an evacuation assembly point.