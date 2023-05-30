(KTXL) — Emergency officials announced that forward progress on the Sicard Fire in Yuba County had been stopped shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the most recent update, Cal Fire said the Sicard Fire was 13 acres in size and 30% contained.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a rural area of Yuba County, which led officials to issue an evacuation order for areas near Sicard Flat Road and Frontier Trail.

The fire is threatening some structures in the area, which has homes and structures spread out.

The area is about 20 miles east of Yuba City, just north of Highway 20.

Evacuation orders

Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for people in the areas of Frontier, Lonza and Gary.

The areas along Gary Way and Lanza Lane are under the evacuation order, while areas west, east and south of this area are under an evacuation warning.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.