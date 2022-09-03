SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment, on Sunday that acreage number has grown to 3,980 acres with 20% containment, according to FIRIS and CAL FIRE.

Fire crews also began battling the Mountain Fire that was first reported by CAL FIRE SKU at 6:22 p.m. on Friday one-mile east of Gazelle Mountain and eight-miles southwest of Gazelle, according to CAL FIRE.

At 9:06 p.m. on Friday, FIRIS reported mapping of the Mountain Fire at 1,464 acres and at 6:09 a.m. on Saturday remapped the fire at 3,395 acres with 5% containment.

Evacuations are still in effect for over a dozen zones within the areas of these two fires and major roadways like Highway 97 at Interstate 5 are closed.

The Roseville Fire Department shared on Friday that one of their brush rigs will be heading to assist with the Mill Fire as a part of a strike team composed of units from the greater Sacramento/Placer area.