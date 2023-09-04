(FOX40.COM) — Six fires that started in mid-August in Northern California are still active and have burned more than 130,000 acres so far, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG).

The fires all started between Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 across Del Norte, Siskiyou, Humboldt, and Trinity counties.

Officials attribute the cause of at least four of the six fires to lightning.

The Smith River Complex Fire has burned about 84,908 acres and is 19% contained. NWCG said 2,642 fire personnel are currently assigned to the fire. The agency estimates that the fire will be fully contained by Dec. 1.

The 2023 Six River Forest Lightning Complex and the Redwood Lightning Complex, which share an incident page on the NWGC website, have together burned 16,478 acres and are around 20% contained.

The South Fork Complex Fire has burned 3,945 acres and is 52% contained.

The Deep Fire has burned 4,192 acres and is around 60% contained. The NWCG estimates the fire will be fully contained around Oct. 15.

The 2023 Happy Camp Complex Fire has burned 28,260 Acres and is 55% contained.

According to CAL FIRE, at least one civilian and three firefighters have died in fire-related incidents during the 2023 fire season.