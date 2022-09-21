(KTXL) —Some evacuation warnings for the Mosquito Fire have been lifted in parts of El Dorado County according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

All residents of the areas in Volcanoville and Quintette are allowed to return to their homes, including those who live east of the Wentworth Springs Road intersection and Wolfridge Road. Evacuation warnings have also been lifted for the area west of Stumpy Meadows Lake, south of the County Line, and north of Wentworth Springs Road, according to El Dorado County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

East of Stumpy Meadows, including the area west of Loon Lake, ear of the Rubicon River, south of the County Line, and north of the Wentworth Springs Road and Ice House Road intersection has had all evacuation warnings lifted.

Evacuation warnings in Silver Hill have also been lifted including the area east of Saddle Mountain, west of the Wentworth Springs Road and Ice House Road intersection, south of Lookout Mountain, and north of Sugar Pine Creek, according to El Dorado County.

There is still an evacuation warning in the Stumpy Meadows area including the area east of the Wentworth Springs Road and Ice House Road intersection, west of Stumpy Meadows Lake, south of the County Line, and north of Lookout Mountain. Despite the evacuation warning, residents are allowed to return to their properties.

According to Placer County Sheriff’s Office, all evacuation orders in Placer County have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire. However, the Tahoe National Forest will remain closed in order to support fire suppression.

There are still road closures on Foresthill Rd. at Elliot Ranch Rd., Mosquito Ridge Rd. at Gorman Ranch Rd., Soda Springs at the North Fork of the American River, and McKinney Rubicon Springs.

Due to the fire, orders can change as fire changes, according to the sheriff’s office.