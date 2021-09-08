South Lake Tahoe Fire chief discusses city’s rebound from Caldor Fire evacuations

Last week, the 22,000 people who call South Lake Tahoe home were forced to evacuate temporarily because of the Caldor Fire.

Sunday, the threat had reduced enough for residents to return.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Department Chief Clive Savacool, one of the people managing the city’s response, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

Savacool told FOX40 his biggest concern is the weather.

“We have some potential for some thunderstorms coming in, and if its dry lightning, the fire – all bets are off,” he said.