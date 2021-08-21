Spot fire from Caldor Fire jumps Hwy 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Caldor Fire continued to rage on Saturday, with a spot fire jumping Highway 50.

Activity picked-up early Saturday due to strong winds as the fire continued to move in a northeast direction.

Firefighters focused their efforts on Highway 50 along Alder Creek Road, just west of Kyburz, using aircraft to drop fire retardant.

A part of the Caldor Fire jumped Highway 50 in the afternoon. Burning high on a ridge, it has been difficult for crews to access. Smoky conditions prevented further use of aircraft.

“It appears we had an ember that was thrown from the main fire,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Robert Foxworthy. “We have crews that are currently scouting the area to try and find a way to get the ground crews in to start cutting it out.”

Foxworthy said the strong winds helped the fire spread in the northeast direction toward Highway 50. While they hope the fire doesn’t spread anymore, he said plenty of resources have been assigned to the highway to stop the rest of the fire.

“We have done considerable amount of prep-work over the last few days because that is what we have projected with this northeasterly movement of the fire,” Foxworthy said.

The southern portion of the fire also expanded Saturday. Foxworthy hopes better the weather will help improve conditions in the days ahead.



“Hopefully that will help us with the weather conditions,” said Foxworthy.