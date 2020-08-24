State officials to close campgrounds, beaches in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties due to fires

(KTXL) — The California Department of Parks and Recreation advised the public Sunday to not travel to Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties due to the CZU August Lightning Complex fires.

All campgrounds in state parks and beaches will be closed in both counties beginning Aug. 24 until Aug. 31.

Anyone with a reservation is being notified and the CDPR has said they will be issuing full refunds. If you have a reservation, you can call ReserveCalifornia at 800-444-7275.

The following state beaches are impacted by the camping closure from Aug. 24-31:

San Mateo County

Half Moon Bay State Beach (SB)

Santa Cruz County

Manresa SB

New Brighton SB

Seacliff SB

Sunset SB

The following state parks and beaches remain fully closed until further notice.

San Mateo County

Año Nuevo State Park (SP)

Bean Hollow SB

Butano SP

Pescadero SB

Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park (SHP)

Pomponio SB

Portola Redwoods SP

San Gregorio SB

Santa Cruz County

Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)

Castle Rock SP

Henry Cowell Redwoods SP (including Fall Creek)

Natural Bridges SB

Wilder Ranch SP (including Coast Dairies)