State officials to close campgrounds, beaches in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties due to fires

(KTXL) — The California Department of Parks and Recreation advised the public Sunday to not travel to Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties due to the CZU August Lightning Complex fires.
All campgrounds in state parks and beaches will be closed in both counties beginning Aug. 24 until Aug. 31.
Anyone with a reservation is being notified and the CDPR has said they will be issuing full refunds. If you have a reservation, you can call ReserveCalifornia at 800-444-7275.
The following state beaches are impacted by the camping closure from Aug. 24-31:
San Mateo County
- Half Moon Bay State Beach (SB)
- Santa Cruz County
- Manresa SB
- New Brighton SB
- Seacliff SB
- Sunset SB
The following state parks and beaches remain fully closed until further notice.
San Mateo County
- Año Nuevo State Park (SP)
- Bean Hollow SB
- Butano SP
- Pescadero SB
- Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park (SHP)
- Pomponio SB
- Portola Redwoods SP
- San Gregorio SB
Santa Cruz County
- Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)
- Castle Rock SP
- Henry Cowell Redwoods SP (including Fall Creek)
- Natural Bridges SB
- Wilder Ranch SP (including Coast Dairies)