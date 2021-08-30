Tahoe Chamber of Commerce discusses Caldor Fire’s impact on tourism

This time of year, people are usually desperate to find a room in South Lake Tahoe so they can soak up the last bit of summer.

Now, thousands are desperate to get out as one of California’s most beloved playgrounds remains in the crosshairs of the Caldor Fire.

The fire destroyed multiple homes Sunday along Highway 50, one of the main routes to the south end of the lake. The fire also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, destroying some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.

Monday morning, the Caldor Fire was 177,260 acres and 14% contained. By 11 a.m., all of South Lake Tahoe was under an evacuation order.

Steve Teshara, the CEO of the Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to talk about the fire’s impact on tourism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.