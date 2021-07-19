Tamarack Fire burns over 23K acres with no containment

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders, the closure of the Pacific Crest Trail and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada.

The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, has burned just over 23,000 acres, with no containment by Monday morning.

The fire has destroyed at least two structures, authorities said.

#TamarackFire, July 19: Fire est. at 23,078 acres; no containment, nearly 800 personnel assigned. @NWS_IMET_OPS predicts 60% chance of rain today. Could cause flooding, debris flows in steep terrain. Type 1 Team in-briefing at noon. @GreatBasinCC pic.twitter.com/E5L58zSRRk — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 19, 2021

The blaze is threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line. U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday, fire crews will keep mopping up hot spots around the town to protect it from the flames.

About 500 fire personnel were battling the flames Sunday, “focusing on preserving life and property with point protection of structures and putting in containment lines where possible,” the Forest Service said.

Evacuations are still in place for: Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and the campground area, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti.

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4.

There is a 60% chance of rain for the area Monday, but “even if the area receives rain, the fire could remain active,” Forest Service officials wrote. That’s because of the mix of dry fuels spurring the fire on.

Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather with lightning possible through at least Monday in both California and southern Oregon.

“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.