Tamarack Fire burns over 58K acres in California, Nevada

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP/KTXL) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire that’s spreading on both sides of the California-Nevada border and prompting new evacuations.

The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned 58,417 acres of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land, and is 4% contained, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The fire erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling the Alpine County blaze, which has destroyed at least 10 buildings, forced evacuations in several communities and had closed parts of U.S. 395 in Nevada and California.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted video of crews escaping an unpaved road surrounded by a fast-moving spot fire on Wednesday. They also tweeted video of a firewhirl.

*MUST SEE* Close call as the crew of a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue brush engine escapes fire on both sides of an unpaved road in the wilderness triggered by a fast moving spot fire while supporting a firing operation on the #TamarakFire. #TMFR #Wildfire #FireSeaaon2021 pic.twitter.com/gb2I5C4m23 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 23, 2021

On Thursday the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team reported over 800 people had been evacuated, and over 500 structures were threatened.

In Alpine County, authorities are providing escorts for residents located in the fire’s evacuation area.

Friday from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m., the Alpine County and El Dorado County sheriff’s offices will provide escorts so families can retrieve pets, papers and emergency items.

Heart stopping video from our @UCDavisFire crew inside the cab of Brush 34 on the #TamarakFire as they worked to protect a housing development last night. I am so incredibly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they help protect our state! @Chancellor_May @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/iUkpk3L698 — Nathan Trauernicht (@FireChiefT) July 22, 2021

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Smith Valley High School, 20 Day Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Multiple highways in the area are closed to traffic. All highway closures are being reported by Caltrans.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team has produced an interactive map that allows the public to track the Tamarack Fire’s location.

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.