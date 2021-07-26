Tamarack Fire containment grows to 45%; some evacuations lifted

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire that’s spreading on both sides of the California-Nevada border.

The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned 67,764 acres of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land, and is 45% contained, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

More than 1,600 firefighters are battling the Alpine County blaze, which has destroyed at least 23 buildings, including more than a dozen in Nevada.

Sunday, authorities in Alpine and Douglas counties ended evacuations in 15 communities, allowing nearly 2,000 residents to return home, the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team reported. Approximately 300 people remain under evacuation orders.

Monday morning, Highway 395 and Highway 88 were reopened. All highway closures are being reported by Caltrans.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted a video of crews escaping an unpaved road surrounded by a fast-moving spot fire on Wednesday. They also tweeted a video of a firewhirl.

*MUST SEE* Close call as the crew of a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue brush engine escapes fire on both sides of an unpaved road in the wilderness triggered by a fast moving spot fire while supporting a firing operation on the #TamarakFire. #TMFR #Wildfire #FireSeaaon2021 pic.twitter.com/gb2I5C4m23 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 23, 2021

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Smith Valley High School, 20 Day Lane, Gardnerville, NV

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team has produced an interactive map that allows the public to track the Tamarack Fire’s location.

The fire sparked on July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes started by lightning strikes.

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.