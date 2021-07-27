Tamarack Fire containment grows to 54%; more evacuations lifted

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Additional evacuations were lifted as fire crews continued to battle a wildfire that’s burning on both sides of the California-Nevada border.

The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned 68,103 acres of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land, and is 54% contained, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The area where the Tamarack Fire is burning saw downpours Monday evening.

“A change in the weather brought much-needed moisture onto the fire area yesterday. A group of afternoon thundershowers dropped heavy rain onto some sections of the fire,” Rocky Mountain Type 1 reported Tuesday morning.

Tamarack Fire area getting a few rounds of decent downpours today. pic.twitter.com/lvUE3SKUcg — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) July 27, 2021

More than 1,500 firefighters are battling the Alpine County blaze, which has destroyed at least 23 buildings, including more than a dozen in Nevada.

Sunday, authorities in Alpine and Douglas counties ended evacuations in 15 communities, allowing nearly 2,000 residents to return home, the Incident Management Team reported.

By Tuesday, people living in the State Route 4 corridor from Highway 89 to Ebbetts and Burnside Lake area were the only remaining residents under evacuations.

Both evacuation centers have been closed. Douglas County said families in need of assistance should contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS, or view their list of resources.

Highways 395 and 88 are back open. All highway closures are being reported by Caltrans.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted a video of crews escaping an unpaved road surrounded by a fast-moving spot fire last Wednesday. They also tweeted a video of a firewhirl.

*MUST SEE* Close call as the crew of a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue brush engine escapes fire on both sides of an unpaved road in the wilderness triggered by a fast moving spot fire while supporting a firing operation on the #TamarakFire. #TMFR #Wildfire #FireSeaaon2021 pic.twitter.com/gb2I5C4m23 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 23, 2021

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team has produced an interactive map that allows the public to track the Tamarack Fire’s location.

The fire sparked on July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes started by lightning strikes.

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.