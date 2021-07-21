Tamarack Fire crosses into Nevada, remains uncontained at nearly 40K acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KTXL) — The Tamarack Fire crossed state lines Tuesday night into Nevada and has burned about 39,045 acres with 0% containment, according to emergency personnel in the Rocky Mountain region.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team took over command of fire response efforts Tuesday morning and is operated by members from local, state and federal agencies in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to the team website.

#TamarackFire still at 0% containment. Size: 39,045 acres (Acreage has fluctuated as better mapping is being established. The acreage will be updated to reflect current acres as soon as the mapping is complete). See full update here: https://t.co/yKsKh8Ufxi pic.twitter.com/HWWmpMA7Pz — Tamarack Fire Information (@Tamarack_Fire) July 21, 2021

Team officials said the fire traveled a short distance into Douglas County in Nevada and continues to burn about 3 miles west of Highway 395.

Over 1,200 emergency response personnel are working to stop the blaze and voluntary evacuations were issued for all residents on Leviathan Mine Road west of Highway 395 and Holbrook Junction.

"Voluntary evacuations have been issued for all residents in Leviathan Mine Rd. and Holbrook Junction areas." To read the full release, click on the following link https://t.co/MiSBf8KpUQ pic.twitter.com/e0z8JenOer — Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) July 21, 2021

Team officials directed residents to the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center as an evacuation site.

Fire crews said they worked all night to keep the fire on the west side of the highway, but officials said the warm, dry climate, combined with 22 to 25 mph winds expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, will drive the fire’s spread.

“Fuels remain very dry and fire behavior will continue to be aggressive, with potential for high rates of fire spread,” team officials said in their release.

On the California side of the fire, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office ordered mandatory evacuations for the following areas:

Blue Lakes Road

Mesa Vista area

Markleeville

Grover Hot Springs and campground area

Shay Creek

Marklee Village

Alpine Village

Woodfords

East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti

County officials said Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 89, with Highway 4 being open west of the Highway 89 and Highway 4 junction.

The Tamarack Fire began on July 4 and was caused by lightning, according to officials.

