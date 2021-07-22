Tamarack Fire grows to 50K acres, 4% containment

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP/KTXL) — The Tamarack Fire crossed into Nevada, growing about 10,000 acres and prompting new evacuations.

The fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned 50,129 acres of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land, and is 4% contained, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The Tamarack Fire erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.

More than 1,200 firefighters were battling the Alpine County blaze, which has destroyed at least 10 buildings, forced evacuations in several communities and had closed parts of U.S. 395 in Nevada and California.

Fire officials expected active or extreme fire behavior on Thursday, which could see 14 mph winds and temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Over 800 people have been evacuated, and over 500 structures are threatened, according to the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team.

A request for voluntary evacuations was also issued for portions of Douglas County, Nevada.

Updated evacs for the #TamarackFire in Douglas County



To register for Douglas County reverse 911: https://t.co/6lbMFr7TH6 https://t.co/nwQHkSTbp3 — Tamarack Fire Information (@Tamarack_Fire) July 22, 2021

In Alpine County, authorities are providing escorts for residents located in the fire’s evacuation area.

Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m., the Alpine County and El Dorado County sheriff’s offices will provide escorts so families can retrieve pets, papers and emergency items.

Alpine County Sheriff providing escorts for residents located in the #TamarackFire evacuation area. Escorts will take place from 9:30am–12pm & 1:30pm-5pm today. If you're interested in an escort to your residence, proceed to the Nevada/California Stateline located on Foothill Rd pic.twitter.com/moXb3Z9eRD — Tamarack Fire Information (@Tamarack_Fire) July 22, 2021

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Smith Valley High School, 20 Day Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Multiple highways in the area are closed to traffic. All highway closures are being reported by Caltrans.

Updated Road Closures for #TamarackFire from @CaltransDist10 impacting State Route 4, State Route 89, State Route 88, and US 395. Please go to the following link for updated road conditions: https://t.co/mqFqMuvSZs pic.twitter.com/QnNJKZ1F4o — Tamarack Fire Information (@Tamarack_Fire) July 22, 2021

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.