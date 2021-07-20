Tamarack Fire uncontained at 39k acres

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The lightning-caused Tamarack Fire continued to grow uncontained Tuesday.

The fire, which started July 4, has burned an estimated 39,045 acres, with no containment by late Monday evening.

The fire has destroyed at least 10 structures, authorities said.

An effort to accurately map the fire on Monday was hampered Monday by heavy smoke and afternoon thunderstorms, the U.S. Forest Service said. Wind from those storms pushed the fire to the northeast, toward the California-Nevada state line and the Highway 395 corridor.

The California Highway Patrol also closed Highway 88 at the state line to Highway 89 at Pickett’s Junction.

The blaze is threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line. U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday, fire crews will keep mopping up hot spots around the town to protect it from the flames.

About 500 fire personnel were battling the flames Sunday, “focusing on preserving life and property with point protection of structures and putting in containment lines where possible,” the Forest Service said.

By 3:15 p.m. Monday, what appeared to be a pyrocumulus cloud had formed over the fire. The giant “fire clouds” hold ash and particles from the fire below.

Evacuations are still in place for hundreds of people in Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and the campground area, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti.

By Monday afternoon, CHP officials said evacuations were underway for Mesa Vista, Blue Lakes Road and the Charity Valley area off Highway 88.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, Nevada.

The CHP said there are closures at the intersection of Highway 88 and Highway 89 in Woodfords, Diamond Valley Road and Highway 88, and Highway 89 at the intersection of Highway 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.