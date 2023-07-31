(KTXL) — CAL Fire crews have reached 90% containment on the Turkey Fire in Butte County, the department said.
The fire started Wednesday afternoon near Turkey Creek Trail and Swedes Flat Road and has grown to around 65 acres.
During the first day crews battled the blaze, CAL Fire reported that embers escaped their fire perimeter and ignited other fires.
By Wednesday night CAL Fire reported that 4 structures had been destroyed by the fire.