CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire in Calaveras County Wednesday that has grown to 300 acres.

According to officials, the Airola Fire started west of Columbia near Parrotts Ferry Road, north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge in Vallecito.

New Incident: #AirolaFire off Parrotts Ferry Rd and Airola Rd, west of Columbia in Calaveras county is 300 acres. @CALFIRETCU https://t.co/Xq4wjTMawv pic.twitter.com/8ZmLZPSzyO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 25, 2021

