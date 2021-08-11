Video: Dixie Fire burns more than 500K acres, is 30% contained

FOX40's Pedro Rivera visited the area where the Dixie Fire is burning to get a look at the destruction.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Fire crews continue to battle the Dixie Fire, California’s largest single wildfire and the state’s 2nd largest wildfire in recorded history.

As of Wednesday morning, it’s burned 501,008 acres across Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties and is 30% contained.

The fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville a week ago.

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed and 69 structures have been damaged, Cal Fire reported Wednesday.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital Friday after being struck by a fallen branch.

More than 6,000 fire personnel continue to battle the fire, burning northeast of Paradise, which started nearly a month ago on July 13.