Video: Hundreds of structures burn as Dixie Fire rages in 4 counties

FOX40's Pedro Rivera visited the area where the Dixie Fire is burning to get a look at the destruction.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Fire crews continue to battle the Dixie Fire, California’s largest single wildfire and the state’s 2nd largest wildfire in recorded history.

As of Tuesday morning, it’s burned 487,764 acres across Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties and is 25% contained.

The fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last Wednesday.

More than 893 structures have been destroyed and 61 structures have been damaged, Cal Fire reported Tuesday.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital Friday after being struck by a fallen branch.

Nearly 6,000 fire personnel continue to battle the fire, burning northeast of Paradise, which started July 13.