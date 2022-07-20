CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — There are five active wildfires currently burning in California, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website.

According to CAL FIRE, the Meadow Fire, which started Tuesday near Boonville in southern Mendocino County, has burned 17 acres and is 65% contained.

Agua Fire ignited Monday 3 miles west of Mariposa, has burned 421 acres and is 30% contained, CAL FIRE’s incident tracker reported.

Winding Fire, which started Monday 3 miles south of Oregon House in Yuba County, has burned 82 acres and is 50% contained.

The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has burned about 4,859 acres and is 58% contained, the National Parks Service said. So far crews have been able to save the park’s giant sequoias but the Mariposa Grove area remains closed until further notice.

The Electra Fire, which started July 4 and is located on the border of Amador and Calaveras County, has burned 4,478 acres and has remained at 99% containment for several days, according to CAL FIRE reports.