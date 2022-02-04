‘You live where you love’: Wildfire victims face decision of whether or not to rebuild

GREENVILLE, Calif. — Many people plan to rebuild after the devastating Dixie and Caldor fires, but a recent University of California, Berkeley study suggests some damaged communities should be left alone because they remain in fire-prone areas.

The idea of not rebuilding is hard to fathom for people with strong physical and emotional ties to their homes.

Even though she has moved between cities, Greenville resident Joan Carter has never considered a complete change of scenery.

“We’ve always lived in the mountains,” Carter said.

When she and her husband decided to leave Berry Creek in Butte County, Greenville in Plumas County seemed like the perfect fit.

“We came because we loved the people we met here,” Carter explained. “We loved the atmosphere, we love the trees.”

Now, the trees surrounding her property are more black than green, destroyed by the Dixie Fire.

Last August, they had only just begun to build their home in Greenville and the fire didn’t damage the newly-poured foundation.

“The Bear Fire went through. Our house burned down along with all of the other houses in Berry Creek,” Carter told FOX40. “We lost five neighbors.”

The Carters run of bad luck when it comes to wildfires isn’t for lack of planning. Despite having plenty of defensive space, some experts are saying no matter what individual homeowners do, some areas might be too much of a wildfire risk to live in.

“Large private lots that are nestled into the forests, that’s not going to work in the future,” explained Karen Chapple, a professor of City and Regional Planning at UC Berkeley. “We’re going to have to be rescuing those communities time after time.”

This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Chapple recently authored a study on rebuilding after wildfires in the areas where the wildland meets communities.

The study specifically analyzed the approaches used to build back in the fire devastated towns of Ventura, Santa Rosa and Paradise.

“What makes the most sense in a place like Paradise and probably also Greenville – although we didn’t study Greenville – is to shrink the community,” she explained. “Keep only the pieces of the community that can be kept safe. Build some sort of green space, a green belt, a fire break around it.”

Chapple suggests helping people who have ties outside the community relocate.

Carter has ties outside the community, but Greenville was supposed to be a refuge for her and her husband. Despite the Dixie Fire ravaging the town, destroying her neighbors’ properties, and barely missing her own, she decided it still will be.

“This is going to be our home,” Carter said. “We tell people it’s already burned, now we’re fine.”

Chapple said researchers are looking into whether or not that is true but points to communities like Santa Rosa as a cautionary tale.

It was badly burned in 2017 and continued to be threatened by later fires.

“It might not burn two years in a row, but if it burned once, it’s likely to burn again,” Chapple explained.

Carter said she doesn’t see a point in trying to escape a fire-prone zone because she feels the realities of climate change make all areas susceptible to disaster.

“We’re left with our cities, which are quite safe,” Chapple said. “Even some of the rural coast communities in the north are much less fire-prone and still keep that rural character.”

Chapple also pointed to California’s housing crisis and said the state government needs to make homes in those locations available and affordable.

Carter believes hardening homes against fire, proper forest management and more sophisticated firefighting techniques are the keys to keeping communities like hers safe.

As a former staffer of the Butte County Fire Safety Council, she’s aware of the complex considerations of moving forward in Greenville. For her, the decision to stay and encourage others to do the same boils down to a simple idea.

“You live where you love,” she said.