Winds remain biggest concern for crews fighting Caldor Fire as weekend nears

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Crews continued fighting the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County Friday, and while fire officials said they got another break overnight Thursday, wind remains their biggest concern heading into the weekend.

“Luckily, the winds are not as strong as anticipated the last few days,” said Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. “Moving into today, we’re going to be able to take a breath, really work on those containment lines.”

The scene along Mormon Emigrant Trail looked a lot different than it did just 24 hours prior, with fire crews creating a backburn in hopes of getting some of the fire contained.

“Supposed to be increased winds tomorrow, so that’s a concern for us,” Wade told FOX40. “That’s why we’re taking the opportunity today to really build those containment lines.”

And while the focus continues to be keeping the fire as far away from Highway 50 as possible, Wade said the coming weekend will be another challenge on its own.

“We are expecting possibly 25 mph gusts tomorrow,” Wade explained. “That’s significant and it creates a hazard for the firefighters working this incident.”

With the current drought conditions, fire crews are hoping the backburn they’ve set up will put a dent in the fire’s growth.

“There’s a lot of fuel out there from the drought and heavy timber that’s dead out there and underbrush,” Wade said. “Stuff that, when fire comes to it, it’s going to burn fast.”

Fire officials told FOX40 the damage assessment team is currently on the ground continuing to count structure damage in hopes of being able to give updates to property owners soon.