CAL FIRE is calling on all young women interested in entering the fire service to consider attending their free 4-night sleep-away at Camp Cinder.

Young women between the ages of 16 to 18 can apply until Jan. 31 to attend CAL FIRE’s camp at either the Shasta or San Luis Obispo location.

During the camp, participants will get hands-on experience with vehicle extraction and rescue, ropes and knots, hose movement and hose lays, ladders, helicopter operations and much more.

Overseeing these aspiring young women will be women already working on the front lines of the fire service with CAL FIRE.

All of the needed equipment to carry out the camp activities will be provided by CAL FIRE to the campers.

The Shasta camp will be at the Shasta College dorms and take place from June 17 to June 21.

The San Luis Obispo camp will be on the Cal Poly campus and take place from June 24 to June 28.

To learn more about Camp Cinder and to apply for one of the two locations