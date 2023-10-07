(FOX40.COM) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit has sent air crews to assist in fighting the Wiley Fire in Solano County.

The fire is located in 4600 block of Wiley Lane.

An evacuation warning has been called for the area east of Walters Road, south of E Tabor Avenue and north of Petersen Road by the Suisun Police Department, according to Zone Haven.

PG&E, ALERT California

CAL FIRE has sent two aerial tankers and one observation plane from the Sonoma County Airport to assist ground crews, according to Flight Radar mapping.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.