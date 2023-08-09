Tickets for the Mega Millions lottery is seen June 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One lucky Californian is the state’s newest millionaire after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing for the estimated $1.58 billion jackpot.

The sole winner of the billion-dollar jackpot matching all six numbers was a person in Florida, however, the second-place prize was sold to a Californian.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

A winning ticket hitting five numbers was drawn in California, taking home a prize worth $3,383,371.

That winning ticket was sold at a 76 gas station located at 8480 Lander Avenue in Hilmar, California.

For Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot jumped to $1.58 billion, making it the largest in the game’s history, and one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

The jackpot winner can choose to either take the cash lump sum payment or the annuity option, which offers one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each time.

Players have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any prize while playing Mega Millions — because there are nine total ways to win — but the odds at landing the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

The draw game hasn’t had a jackpot winner since April 18 after a ticketholder in New York matched all six numbers to win a $20 million prize.

This is the second time a lottery prize hit the billion-dollar mark in less than a month.

The last prize involved a Powerball jackpot ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles in July to win the estimated $1 billion prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. Tickets start at $2 each, and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.