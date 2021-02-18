Winter storm across US may impact local supply of COVID-19 vaccines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hospitals and clinics may face a short supply of COVID-19 vaccinations due to the winter storm delaying shipments.

The winter storm affecting the Midwest and the East Coast may cause some counties throughout the country to reschedule appointments because of the weather delay. The vaccinations are already in short supply.

Yolo County public information officer Jenny Tan says before this news, the vaccine rollout was slow and if it continues it can come to a screeching halt.

“This week we are still covered in terms of our doses in our vaccine clinics, but if the delay continues into next week then we will definitely see some impacts,” Tan said.

Immunization program manager Rachel Allen says some Sacramento County Providers have already run out and have had to cancel appointments.

She says the county right now is running low.

“Every day I hope it’s coming, if not for tomorrow then I am hoping for Monday. Just another bump in the road, but we will get past it,” Allen said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the severe weather conditions will delay vaccine shipments from two FedEx facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky serving as distribution hubs for multiple states.

Moderna has halted their shipment to distribute vaccinations due to the weather affecting the vaccine distribution for Yuba and Sutter counties. One clinic was supposed to vaccinate more than 1,200 people on Saturday but will only have enough shots for 830 people, causing nearly 400 people to reschedule.

Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County’s media & community relations specialist, is asking people to be patient until the problem they have no control over is fixed.

“We don’t have a bunch of doses laying around. The supply is extremely limited,” Rosenbaum said.