(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County and Lassen Park will be under a winter storm watch from 4 p.m. Saturday until Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy mountain snow will be expected from Saturday night through Sunday morning. During this time, the NWS is expecting there will be travel delays expected along with chain controls.

Road closures are also possible.

Rain is also expected Saturday evening through Sunday in the Valley with the heaviest rain being in the Sacramento Valley and lower foothills, according to the NWS.