WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers and firefighters from Woodland responded to a fire at the Woodland Public Library early Monday morning.

Woodland Police said that officers responded around 1:50 am after several items were burning near the building, damaging part of a stucco wall.

The person that called in the emergency said that a person wearing a red sweatshirt was seen walking away from the area, according to police.

The officers that responded found and detained Joel Michel, 27, on charges of arson, according to police.