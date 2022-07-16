WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Even with a tire beginning to fall apart a Woodland man led police on a vehicle pursuit on Friday, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The pursuit took place around 11:12 p.m. after the officer said he saw the 40-year-old man run a red light at East Main Street and County Road 102.

The man drove away from the officer after the officer attempted a traffic, according to police.

After driving through another red light at East Beamer Street and County Road 102, the officer said he noticed one of the man’s vehicles tires beginning to fall apart, but the man still did not stop.

The man then drove over a street sign on East Beamer Street, according to police, and the car then became disabled in the 1300 block of East Beamer Street.

The man was apprehended after trying to flee from the officer on foot, according to police. No injuries were sustained during the pursuit.

The man is now facing felony charges, according to police.