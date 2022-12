WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials.

The dog was found to have died in the fire before fire crews arrived on scene and the fire department shared their condolences with the family of the dog.