Year-round elementary schools in Elk Grove begin distance learning

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elementary schools on the year-round track in the Elk Grove Unified School District began distance learning on Monday.

The district was the first in the Greater Sacramento region to close its campuses, with other districts following soon afterwards.

Meals will be made available for pickup at Elk Grove schools between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on school days.

Elk Grove schools on a traditional or modified traditional track will begin distance learning on August 24, with meal service resuming on August 13.

District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman spoke with FOX40 last month about the challenges of distance learning.