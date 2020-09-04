Skip to content
Your Local Election Headquarters
Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots in Pennsylvania becomes campaign outrage fuel
Maine to use ranked-choice voting for presidential election
President Trump talks Supreme Court nominee, election, coronavirus and football in NewsNation interview
Video
Northern California counties encourage voter registration six weeks out from Election Day
Video
42 days until Election Day: Here’s how to register to vote in California
Judge: Postal Service must process election mail on time
Can a Supreme Court vacancy be filled during election year?
Video
Interview: Election interference briefing canceled
Video
What happens if the presidential election is still contested on Inauguration Day?
Trump pushes into Nevada, questions integrity of election
Election officials warn results may not be final on election night
Video
Ignoring warnings from election officials, Trump again suggests supporters should try to vote twice
Social media platforms combating misinformation ahead of presidential election
Video
Facebook to stop new political ads the week before the election
Video
Masked attacker grabs Elk Grove woman, her 3-year-old daughter outside their apartment complex
Video
Elk Grove Unified letter says reopening plan could be coming by mid-October
Video
Ask A Vet: What is Reverse Sneezing?
Man attacked while on a run in Folsom recovering
Video
Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Local couple gets married after meeting right before the pandemic
Video