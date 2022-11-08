SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-area voters will decide who will represent them in the State Assembly.

The races for the State Assembly are in Districts 1,5,6,7 and 10 for the 2022 General Election. After the June primary, candidates are settled for the November ballot and there are two candidates in each of those districts.

Four of the five races will pit a Democrat against a Republican, while in one race, two democrats made it to the general election.

In District 1, incumbent Republican Megan Dahle received most of the votes, with 52.48%. She will face Democrat Belle Starr Sandwith after she received the second-highest amount of votes at 33.95%.

In District 5, Democrat Rebecca L. Chenoweth received the most votes at 38.57% in the primary election. Chenoweth will be facing Republican Joe Patterson, who received the second-highest amount of votes in the primary at 37.30%.

District 6 is a race between incumbent Kevin McCarty, a Democrat, and Cathy Cook, a Republican. McCarty won the primary with 55.39% of the vote, while Cook received 20.65%.

For the primary race in District 7, incumbent Ken Cooley, a Democrat, earned the most votes at 50.92%, while Republican Josh Hoover had the second-highest amount of votes at 33.98%.

District 10 will be a race between two Democrats looking to fill the seat. In a tight race during the primary, Stephanie Nguyen received most of the votes at 29.93%, while Eric Guerra finished second at 29.41%.

Residents can find out what district they are in using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.