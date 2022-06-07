AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Amador County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county races.

Voters in Amador County also had the option to help decide the next sheriff.

Amador County residents within Board of Supervisor Districts 3 and 5 also voted on their next Board of Supervisors representative.

Residents can check their district using the official Amador County website.