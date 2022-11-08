AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in Amador County will be voting to fill the position of sheriff, a board of supervisor position and residents of some cities will vote on their respective city councils and measures.

Voters in the county will decide who is elected sheriff, as well as one of the board of supervisor seats, District 5.

Residents in Ione, Jackson, Plymouth and Sutter Creek will be voting to fill seats in their local city councils.

Plymouth voters will also be voting to approve or deny Measures E and G.

A countywide vote will also be held for Measures H and J.