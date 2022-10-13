CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby and former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones will face off in the Nov. 8 election to represent Senate District 8 in the California legislature.

Ashby and Jones competed in the state primary in June where they beat out American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union representative Rafa Garcia, though neither received more than 50% of the vote which would have avoided the upcoming run-off election.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Angelique Ashby

Angelique Ashby currently serves as Vice Mayor on the Sacramento City Council while also representing City District 1.

Ashby has the backing of a number of healthcare industry groups such as the Cardiovascular Healthcare PAC, America’s Physician Groups California, California Medical Association, and the California Dental Association.

Outside of healthcare, some of the Ashby campaign’s top contributors are unions representing law enforcement and firefighters including the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs Association, the California Professional Firefighters PAC, and the Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522.

According to the Ashby campaign, Governor Gavin Newsom and Dr. Richard Pan, who previously represented most of what now constitutes District 8, has endorsed Ashby.

Dave Jones

Dave Jones has held public office for the better part of the past 20 years, first as a member of the Sacramento City Council from 1999 to 2004, then as a California Assembly member from 2004 to 2010 then as California Insurance Commissioner until 2019.

Top contributors to Jone’s campaign include almost exclusively unions and groups representing employees including the California Federation of Teachers, the California Teachers Association, California School Employees Association, the California Federation of Labor, Northern California Carpenters Regional Council, Professional Engineers in California Government, California State Council of Service Employees, the Service Employees International Union Local 1000, SEIU Local 2015, the SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, and the California Faculty Association.

According to his campaign website, Jones has the endorsement of the California Democratic Party and Rafa Garcia, who Jones and Ashby competed against for seat in the June primary.

Senate District 8

The current senate district numbered ‘8” is vastly different in size and location than the senate district that was numbered “8” prior to the 2020 redistricting cycle.

District 8 now covers much of what was previously District 6, which encompassed the area around the city of Sacramento. Most of that area was previously represented by Dr. Richard Pan.

What was District 8, which used to stretch from the Sacramento County area and Central Valley down to the Sierra Nevada and all of Inyo County, is now covered mostly by the new Districts 4 and 12.