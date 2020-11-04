Both parties are busy getting out the vote in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Local Republican and Democratic Party leaders have been busy getting out the vote today.

Of course, doing so during a pandemic is much different than other election years.

The Sacramento County Republican Party is collecting ballots at its offices off Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova. They’re also answering phones when GOP voters call in for recommendations, with some phone banking going locally and to swing states as well.

Meanwhile, Democrats here in Sacramento say most of their phonebank workers are making calls from home, but like the Republicans, are calling within the state and to other swing states.

Obviously, this year has been challenging for both parties as the pandemic has made it so workers can’t go door to door.

“We are looking for any way and every way to engage with voters,” said Rusty Hicks, Chair of the California Democratic Party. “We can still make a phone call, still send a text message, still send a postcard… even if we do it in a different way.”

“We’re having people in there doing what’s called ‘Trump talks,’ said Betsy Mahan, Chair of the Sacramento County Republican Party. “We’re calling out a few states to help the president, but most of them, they’re calling for our local candidates.”

And it seems those “get out the vote” efforts are working, as hundreds have been filing to vote in South Sacramento.