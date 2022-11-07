(KTXL) — Election Day is November 8, but Californians have been able to vote by mail since the second week of October, or in person at county elections offices or vote centers over the last few days.

Every Californian will be able to vote on the eight statewide positions, as well as for United States senator, for which there are two races (more on that later), and seven propositions.

In addition to these, there are numerous other races that Californians will vote on depending on where they live, including state legislature representatives, members of Congress, and local races and measures.

Here is a guide to the California and Sacramento races and measures:

Statewide Elected Offices

Governor

Gavin Newsom — Democratic

Governor of California

Brian Dahle — Republican

Senator/Farmer

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis — Democratic

Lieutenant Governor

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs — Republican

Businesswoman/Deputy Mayor

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber — Democratic

Appointed California Secretary of State

Rob Bernosky — Republican

Chief Financial Officer

Controller

Malia M. Cohen — Democratic

California State Board of Equalization Member

Lanhee J. Chen — Republican

Fiscal Advisor/Educator

Treasurer

Fiona Ma — Democratic

State Treasurer/CPA

Jack M. Guerrero — Republican

Councilmember/CPA/Economist

Attorney General

Rob Bonta — Democratic

Appointed Attorney General of the State of California

Nathan Hochman — Republican

General Counsel

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara — Democratic

Insurance Commissioner

Robert Howell — Republican

Cybersecurity Equipment Manufacturer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lance Ray Christensen — Non-Partisan

Education Policy Executive

Tony K. Thurmond — Non-Partisan

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Since the current junior senator was appointed by the governor upon Kamala Harris’ election to the vice presidency, voters will choose a senator for the remainder of the current term, which runs from shortly after election day to Jan. 2023, and who is senator during the term from Jan. 2023 to 2029.

United States Senator (Full Term)

Alex Padilla — Democratic

Appointed United States Senator

Mark P. Meuser — Republican

Constitutional Attorney

United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term)

Alex Padilla — Democratic

Appointed United States Senator

Mark P. Meuser — Republican

Constitutional Attorney

Propositions

Proposition 1

Would amend the California Constitution “to prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Proposition 26

Would allow in-person sports gambling at Native American casinos and horse racing tracks, while also allowing more gambling games at tribal casinos.

Proposition 27

Would legalize sports gambling in California, but this one would allow it to happen online, through mobile phones and computers.

Proposition 28

Would force the state to spend more money on art and music programs at all K-12 public schools. The money would be distributed to all public schools, with additional funding to those that serve economically disadvantaged students.

Proposition 29

Would require a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant to be present during treatments for kidney dialysis, as well as require dialysis companies to disclose if they own clinics, and all dialysis centers would have to report more data to the state. The clinics would need state approval in order to close and would also be prohibited from rejecting certain patients.

Proposition 30

Would increase by 1.75% personal income taxes on those that make over $2 million annually in order to fund electric vehicle programs, as well as wildfire prevention programs and electric vehicle infrastructure programs.

Proposition 31

Would maintain a law approved by the state legislature and the governor in 2020 that bans most flavored tobacco products. While the proposition is being considered, the sale of these products has continued.

U.S. House of Representatives, Sacramento area

District 3: City of Folsom and parts of Placer County and the Lake Tahoe area

Kermit Jones

Kevin Kiley

District 4: Parts of Yolo, Napa and Lake counties

Mike Thompson

Matt Brock

District 5: Sierra foothills, parts of Modesto

Mike Barkley

Tom McClintock

District 6: Rancho Cordova, parts of Sacramento

Ami Bera

Tamika Hamilton

District 7: Elk Grove, parts of Sacramento

Doris Matsui

Max Semenenko

District 8: Richmond, Vallejo and parts of Solano County

John Garamendi

Rudy Recile

District 9: Lodi, Stockton and Tracy areas

Josh Harder

Tom Patti

State Senate

District 6: Folsom, Galt and Roseville areas

Roger Niello

Paula Villescaz

District 8: Elk Grove, Sacramento

Angelique Ashby

Dave Jones

State Assembly

District 5: Auburn, Placerville and Roseville areas

Rebecca Chenoweth

Joe Patterson

District 6: Arden Arcade, Sacramento areas

Kevin McCarty

Cathy Cook

District 7: Citrus Heights, Folsom and Citrus Heights areas

Ken Cooley

Josh Hoover

District 10: Elk Grove and parts of Sacramento County

Eric Guerra

Stephanie Nguyen

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors

District 5:

Jaclyn Moreno

Pat Hume

Sacramento City Council

District 1

Alyssa Lozano

Lisa Kaplan

District 3

Karina Talamantes

Michael Lynch

District 5

Caity Maple

Tamiko Heim

District 7

Rick Jennings

Measure A

If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes in Sacramento County to fund transportation projects, including road maintenance such as fixing potholes and repairing damaged streets. Transportation projects also include creating new roads and expanding transit services.

Projects that will have further funding will be maintenance on the American River Parkway and the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway, which would connect Highways 50 and 99 and Interstate 5. The expressway would connect Elk Grove, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

Measure B

This measure would establish a tax on cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas to fund homeless services in the county if passed.

Currently, the county doesn’t allow cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated areas, but the Board of Supervisors would set regulations if the measure passes. Only the city of Sacramento and the city of Isleton are legally allowed to sell marijuana in Sacramento County.

Measure D

If passed, this measure would allow county and city governments to build affordable housing after authorization from a prior measure expires in 2024.

Since 1968, Sacramento voters have approved the development of affordable housing in five different ballot measures. Voters last approved an affordable housing measure in 2004.

The measure won’t require the county or city to build affordable housing units nor would it raise property taxes.

Sacramento City measures

Measure L

If passed, this measure, known as the “Sacramento Children and Youth Health and Safety Act,” would create an ongoing Sacramento Children’s Fund using 40% of the city’s revenue from taxing cannabis sales.

A nine-person committee would be created to oversee the money’s usage and make budget recommendations to the city council.

The fund would be dedicated to organizations that provide support services for youth programs for those who are 25 and under.

Measure M

If passed, this measure would implement a new district map after the first election following redistricting as opposed to taking effect immediately as it is currently.

The new district boundaries will be used in upcoming elections when terms are up for current city council members. If passed, the measure will not apply to a recall election or a special election to fill a seat.

Measure N

This measure would have funds from the transit occupancy tax — also known as the hotel tax — be spent on tourism-related projects.

Projects would include a youth sports complex and renovations at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. If passed, the measure will not change the hotel tax rate.

Measure O

This measure also known as the “Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022” would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time would ban homeless encampments if it were passed.

Before enforcement begins on “unlawful encampments,” the city will be required to offer an available shelter space or allow an unhoused person to voluntarily move from public property. That person would be could be charged with a misdemeanor if they were to reject the offer or refuses to move.