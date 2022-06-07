CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Voters in California’s 6th, 7th and 8th Congressional districts, in the northern area of the state, voted in the primary on June 7 for their representative in the U.S. Congress.

According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 6th district:

Ami Bera (D) – Doctor/Teacher/Congressman

Mark Gorman (D) – No Ballot Designation

Chris (Christine) Bish (R) – Realtor/Financial Investigator

Karla Black (R) – Mother/Studen

Bret Daniels (R) – City Councilmember

Tamika Hamilton (R) – Air Force Sergeant

D. Keith Langford, Jr. (R) – Online Grocery Picker

According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 7th district:

Jimmy Fremgen (D) – School Teacher/Bartender

Doris Matsui (D) – U.S. Representative

Max Semenenko (R) – Small Business Owner

According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 8th district:

John Garamendi (D) – Congressman

Christopher Riley (D) – Teacher/Business Consultant

Edwin Rutsch (D) – Community Organizer/Mediator

Cheryl Sudduth (D) – Contracts Negotiator/Scientist

Rudy Recilen (R) – Small Business Owner

Residents can find out which district they live in by using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.