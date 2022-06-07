CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Voters in California’s 6th, 7th and 8th Congressional districts, in the northern area of the state, voted in the primary on June 7 for their representative in the U.S. Congress.
According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 6th district:
- Ami Bera (D) – Doctor/Teacher/Congressman
- Mark Gorman (D) – No Ballot Designation
- Chris (Christine) Bish (R) – Realtor/Financial Investigator
- Karla Black (R) – Mother/Studen
- Bret Daniels (R) – City Councilmember
- Tamika Hamilton (R) – Air Force Sergeant
- D. Keith Langford, Jr. (R) – Online Grocery Picker
According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 7th district:
- Jimmy Fremgen (D) – School Teacher/Bartender
- Doris Matsui (D) – U.S. Representative
- Max Semenenko (R) – Small Business Owner
According to the California Secretary of State’s website, here are the candidates running for the 8th district:
- John Garamendi (D) – Congressman
- Christopher Riley (D) – Teacher/Business Consultant
- Edwin Rutsch (D) – Community Organizer/Mediator
- Cheryl Sudduth (D) – Contracts Negotiator/Scientist
- Rudy Recilen (R) – Small Business Owner
Residents can find out which district they live in by using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.