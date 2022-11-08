SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early results Tuesday night show Democrat Kermit Jones with a slight lead against Republican Kevin Kiley in the race for California’s 3rd Congressional District.

Whoever wins will represent the areas east and northeast of Sacramento all the way to the Nevada border, as far north as Chester and as far south as Pearsonville.

Early results as of 10:30 p.m. showed Jones had a lead with more than 61,000 votes to Kiley’s more than 59,000 votes.

Jones served in the Navy as a flight surgeon after completing medical school, according to his campaign page, and he was deployed to Iraq where he provided care to injured service members and Iraqi civilians.

Once Jones had completed his military service, he became a White House Fellow under President Obama, working with the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kiley has served on the State Assembly since 2016 for District 6, representing much of Southern Placer County, Wheatland and Folsom.

In the primary, Kiley garnered 39.7% of the votes, 93,552. Jones trailed behind by 1%, with 91,217 votes.