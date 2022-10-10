CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — This year’s midterm elections will see a new member of Congress representing California’s 3rd congressional district under its new borders.

The district encompasses areas east and northeast of Sacramento all the way to the Nevada border, as far north as Chester, as well as the eastern Sierra Nevada as far south as Personville.

The candidates that made it to the general election are State Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and U.S. Navy veteran Kermit Jones.

Kevin Kiley

Kiley has served on the State Assembly since 2016 for District 6 representing much of Southern Placer County, Wheatland and Folsom.

Before being elected to the State Assembly, Kiley worked as a lawyer and educator in Los Angeles where he chaired a high school English department, according to his campaign page.

He holds a law degree from Yale and a master’s in secondary education from Loyola Marymount.

Kiley has been endorsed by:

Donald Trump

Placer County Republican Party

Nevada County Republican Party

California Republican Party

Kermit Jones

Jones served in the Navy as a flight surgeon after completing medical school, according to his campaign page.

He was deployed with the United State Marines to Iraq where he provided care to injured service members and Iraqi civilians, according to the campaign page.

Once Jones had completed his military service, he became a White House Fellow under President Obama, working with the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Jones is endorsed by:

California Democratic Party

Fiona Ma CPA, California State Treasurer

SEIU California

John Garamendi, U.S. Representative