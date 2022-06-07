NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Residents in California’s 8th state senate district voted in the primary for a new representative on June 7.

The current senate district numbered ‘8” is vastly different in size and location than the senate district that was numbered “8” prior to the 2021 redistricting cycle.

District 8 now covers much of what was previously District 6, which encompassed the area around the city of Sacramento. Most of that area was most recently represented by Dr. Richard Pan.

What was District 8, which used to stretch from the Sacramento County area and Central Valley down to the Sierra Nevada and all of Inyo County, is now covered mostly by the new Districts 4 and 12.

The California Secretary of State’s website lists the following candidates running for the 8th district:

Residents can find out what district they are in using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.