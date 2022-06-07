SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Northern California area residents had their first chance to vote for new representation in the California State Assembly in the June 7 primary.

Residents in Districts 1, 5, 6, 7 and 10 voted to determine which candidates will face off in the general election in November.

There were four candidates on the ballot in Districts 1 and 5, and five candidates in Districts 6, 7 and 10.

All but two candidates across all races were affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic parties. One candidate in the District 1 race was affiliated with the Peace & Freedom Party. One candidate in the District 6 race was affiliated with the Libertarian Party.

Residents can find out what district they are in using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.