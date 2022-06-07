CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Some Northern California area residents were able to vote for new representation in the California Senate in the June 7 primary.

Residents in Districts 4, 6, and 8 will have the chance to determine which candidates will face off in the general election in November.

There are eight candidates on the ballot in District 4, and three candidates on the ballot in both Districts 6 and 8.

Candidates in all three races are affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic parties.

Residents can find out what district they are in using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.